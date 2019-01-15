Africa: CFAO reaffirms its support for AMREF and its partnership with Club Santé Afrique

press release

15 January 2019 - CFAO, a key player in distribution in Africa, has signed a three‑year renewal of its partnership with AMREF, Africa's leading NGO in public health. The partnership operates through Club Santé Afrique, AMREF's endowment fund, which serves to pool and optimise the resources of companies and foundations active across the continent.

AMREF focuses on four priorities in Sub-Saharan Africa: maternal & child health, access to water & sanitation, medical & surgical aid, and training for healthcare workers. Club Santé Afrique targets training for healthcare personnel and midwives in Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire. It also equips mobile operating theatres in the subregion. In 2017 alone, AMREF trained 125,000 healthcare workers in Africa.

Cécile DESREZ, CFAO Vice President for Human Resources, Communication & CSR: "This partnership reinforces our efforts to promote healthcare across the continent, building on the strong presence we have on the ground in Africa through our sites, businesses and projects. It puts us in a position to invest in very tangible programmes to support African development. AMREF benefits from strong ties with local communities and solid scope for innovation. This approach goes hand in hand with CFAO's own healthcare activities."

Henri Leblanc, Managing Director of AMREF and Club Santé Afrique: "CFAO is a long‑standing partner of our association and we are delighted to have their continuing support. This type of long-term collaboration gives AMREF the funding needed to support its programmes and ongoing initiatives on the continent while helping to guide the choice of projects to pursue. The partnership also brings real value to AMREF, its partners and the people who benefit from our work."

About CFAO

CFAO is a key player in specialised distribution in Africa and in French overseas territories, and a partner of choice for major international brands. The Group is a market leader in automotive and pharmaceutical distribution, and continues to grow in consumer goods, new technology and energy solutions. CFAO has a direct presence in 36 African countries and provides a gateway to 49 of the 54 countries that make up the African continent. The Group is also active in seven French overseas territories and in Asia. CFAO employs more than 15,000 people.

On 31 March 2018, CFAO had consolidated revenue of €4,206 million.

CFAO is a subsidiary of the TTC Group (Japan).

Find out more the CFAO Group at:www.cfaogroup.com

About Club Santé Afrique

Club Santé Afrique (CSA) is an endowment fund established in 2011 as part of a unique, innovative initiative through which AMREF brings together companies and foundations keen to pool their resources to improve public health in Africa. Its members are actively involved in the programmes developed and help shape their design and implementation. They also advocate for CSA in dealings with institutional bodies in France and Africa. CSA's work is recognised at government level and is backed by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development, along with the UN Deputy Secretary-General in charge of innovative financing. CSA currently comprises two members working in conjunction with AMREF: Institut Cerba and the CFAO Group.



Press contacts

CFAO press agency 35°Nord

Romain Grandjean

rg@35nord.com

+33 (0)6 73 47 53 99

CFAO Department of Human Resources, Communication & CSR

Cécile Desrez

VP Human Resources, Communication and CSR

cdesrez@cfao.com

CFAO Department of Human Resources, Communication & CSR

Bénédicte Guillien

External Communication Manager

bguillien@cfao.com

+33 (0)1 46 23 59 91