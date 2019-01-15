Nigeria: Falz Receives Praise, Scrutiny Over 'Controversial' Album Lyrics

Rapper Folarin Falana aka Falz's fourth album, 'Moral Instructions,' on Tuesday, has become one of the trending topics with intense analysis and praises from twitter users, few hours after its release.

The album dropped on Tuesday with a classroom themed listening party and cover art designs by the legendary Lami Gariokwu.

The socially-conscious album features nine songs including 'Talk', 'Follow Follow' and 'Hypocrite'; and samples three songs of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Hours after the album release, some Nigerians have taken to the medium to dissect the controversial issues discussed on the tracks and praise him.

Fans praised his bravery on talking about social ills and injustice prevalent in the Nigerian society with some others comparing the musician to Fela, who is also trending on Twitter.

@Iam_Abdulaxis tweeted, "Falz is a modernized Fela.I'm not even sorry to say it. Man touched every ills in our society with his Moral instruction album. God bless Falz."

@Omojuwa said, "Falz is taking on an issue that could literally cost him everything. Being human, you won't agree with everything he says but to make it about what you disagree with while ignoring what you agree with is to be deceptive. You probably don't really care about anything!"

@DonBoye tweeted, "Falz made an album solely to combat the ills in our society. This is how you lend your voice to a cause that matters.#MoralInstruction"

@Frank_Lean said, "People are legit getting angry because Falz was compared to Fela, atleast Falz made a brave move. Triple that energy on the ones that think they're Fela because they smoke weed or perform in a pant!!"

NAN reports that slut-shaming was the most discussed issue and was also raised at the listening party. Fans alleged that Falz's lyrics shame commercial sex workers which he denied and clarified.

He said, "I will continue to say it. I detest transactional sex. It's what I believe. You will continue to hear it in my music whether you like it or not.

"The same feminist that will say the woman is free to do what she wants to do and who am I to say to the woman not to put herself up for money, is the same feminist that will go ahead to commodify yourself," Falz said.

The issue drew several reactions on Twitter with some respondents agreeing with Falz adding that he has a right to air his opinions and others outrightly condemned the musician.

@Chixy_n said, "Falz says he hates transactional sex, but isn't 'Something Light' about a girl that didn't want to sleep with him even though he took her out and bought food for her? Isn't that transactional??"

@Cremechic11 tweeted, "Falz is allowed to detest transactional sex and sing to the high heavens about it. And he has the law on his side.

"Fighting Falz for his personal beliefs when his album isnt the constitution or a religious manual for living is an exercise in futility and downright bullying."

@ANickabugu said, "How Falz just equated sex work to sexual objectification of women is beyond me.

"So if I offer sex for money, this gives people the license to view me as a commodity? You can't translate this to common sense."

@LifeofMustapha tweeted, "Falz dropped a WHOLE album addressing the things destroying Nigeria from poverty to evil politicians to the exploitation of masses to lack of education.

"So sad that it's all been narrowed to a debate on what he deems as transactional sex. Expected but disappointing."

@KingNelo2 tweeted, "The way falz said feminism as an obvious mockery, is all you need to know about this man's regard for women. He has none." (NAN)