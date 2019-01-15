Nigeria: Fire Destroys Properties 'Worth Millions' in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday said two major fire incidents, which occurred early this year, destroyed houses worth millions of naira in Gusau.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Sanusi Kwatarkwashi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau.

Mr Kwatarkwashi said the incidents occurred on January 11 and 12, respectively.

He said the houses razed by the fire incidents belonged to one Nuhu Anka, Managing Director, Zamfara Radio and Television Services and Hadi Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary of the State Qur'an and Tajweed Board.

"We thank Allah, that the fire did not record any death or injury but all the houses were destroyed completely," he said.

"We visited the houses to assess the level of damage, at Malam Nuhu Anka's house, we valued the loss to about N11 million, while at Malam Hadi Sulaiman's house we valued the loss to about N7 million.

"We have already compiled our reports and submitted to the state government to assist the victims," he said.

He described the incidents as unfortunate and urged the victims to consider it as a test from Allah. (NAN).