Nigeria: All You Need to Know About Nigeria's New Police Chief, Mohammed Adamu

Below is the official curriculum vitae of Nigeria's new Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR ADAMU mni

Nigeria Police Force Headquarters Louis Edet House Shehu Shagari Way Abuja, FCT

PROFESSIONAL OBJECTIVE

To elevate the professionalism and capacity of the Nigeria Police Force, and transform it into a disciplined, ruthlessly efficient and democratically accountable law enforcement agency that ensures the safety & security of our country; a Force that habitually operates within the rule of law, and is respected and admired by its peers and the people it serves; and a Force where my wide & varied professional experiences & intellectual outlook as well as sound managerial talents could be fully utilised to deliver effective leadership and outstanding results.

PERSONAL DETAILS

Date of Birth: 17th Sept 1961 Nationality: Nigerian Place of Birth: Lafia State of Origin: Nasarawa Sex: Male Marital Status: Married

PRESENT RANK & POSTING (Before January 15, 2019) Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Directing Staff, National Institute for Policy & Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru-Jos.

NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE, ETC

2016 -- 2017 Assistant Inspector-General of Police Benin City, Edo State Was responsible for the overall management & operations of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Zone 5, comprising Bayelsa, Delta and Edo State Police Commands. 2013 -- 2015 Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command Enugu Effectively led the NPF, Enugu State Command, in one of Nigeria's most challenging security environments. 2012 -- 2013 2010 -- 2012 Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command Kaduna Deputised for the Commissioner of Police, and was also responsible for criminal investigations at the NPF, Kaduna State Command. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command Ado Ekiti Was secon-in-command to the Commissioner of Police in charge of the NPF, Ekiti State Command, with responsibility for Administration. 2007 -- 2010 Director, Peacekeeping & Training, NPF Headquarters Abuja, FCT Superintended the NPF's Peacekeeping & Training directorate at Force Headquarters, where I sustained and built upon the NPF's excellent record in international peacekeeping operations. 1990 -- 1997 Detective, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Lagos Served as Detective for several years amongst the crème de la crème of NPF's detectives at the legendary Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, where we resolved many serious criminal cases in Nigeria's most complex security terrain. 1988 -- 1989 Officer, General Investigation, NPF Zone 6 Hqs Calabar Served as the Officer in charge of General Investigation at the NPF Zone 6 Headquarters in Calabar, Cross River State. 1987 -- 1988 Divisional Crime & Administrative Officer Mgbidi, Imo State Worked as the Divisional Crime & Administrative Officer at the Mgbidi Police Station, Mgbidi, Imo State. 1986 -- 1987 Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police NPF, Lagos Joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1986, and trained at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State. 1984 -- 1986 Vice Principal & Geography Tutor Keffi, Nasarawa State Appointed Geography tutor and promoted Vice Principal at Government Day Secondary School, Gunduma, Keffi, Plateau State, but presently in Nasarawa State. 1983 -- 1984 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Wamba, Nasarawa State Taught Geography at Government Teachers College, Wamba, Plateau State but now in Nasarawa State, during the one-year Service.

INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

2012 -- 2014 Vice President, INTERPOL Lyon, France Was elected as INTERPOL's Vice President responsible for Africa at its meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam. 2010 -- 2012 Executive Member, INTERPOL Lyon, France Elected as INTERPOL's Executive Member at its General Assembly Session in Singapore. 2005 -- 2007 Director, INTERPOL General Secretariat Lyon, France Promoted to the post of Director, National Central Bureau and I-24/7 Global Communication System and Development, during my secondment from the NPF to the INTERPOL -- the first ever African to be made Director since the INTERPOL was created on 7th September 1923, ie, in its first 82 years. 2002 -- 2005 Assistant Director, INTERPOL General Secretariat Lyon, France Elevated to the position of Assistant Director in charge of the African Sub-Directorate of INTERPOL General Secretariat. 1997 -- 2002 Economic & Financial Crime Specialist, INTERPOL Lyon, France Seconded from the NPF to the INTERPOL General Secretariat, where I worked as "Specialised Officer" on Economic & Financial Crimes in the Economic and Financial Crime Sub-Directorate.

SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENTS

Criminal Investigations West Africa/ Overseas In the course of my career in the Nigeria Police Force, I carried out several important criminal investigations for Nigeria in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, The Netherlands, and several West African countries.

SENIOR MANAGEMENT & PROFESSIONAL COURSES/ QUALIFICATIONS

2016 -- 2017 National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Jos, Nigeria Attended the Senior Executive Course 38 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) in Kuru-Jos, Plateau State, and earned the qualification of Member of National Institute (mni). 2013 Centre of Management Development Lagos, Nigeria Participated in a Workshop on "Leadership and Strategic Management" for senior corporate and public sector executives. 2009 Economic Community of West African States Abuja, Nigeria Underwent a programme organised by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on "ECOWAS Strategic Level Training on Security Sector Reform in West Africa". 2006 INTERPOL Lyon, France Participated in a "Staff Assessment Course" for senior police officers. 2003 INTERPOL Lyon, France Attended the "Senior Management Development and Planning Course". 2002 Ecole National Seperieure de la Police (ENSP) Lyon, France Undertook the "Criminal Analysis Course" at Ecole National Seperieure de la Police (ENSP), Saint Cyr AU Mont d'or, Lyon, France. 2000 ITI (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) Washington, DC Went on the "Financial Crime Course" at the International Training Institute of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Washington, DC, United States of America. 1992 Police Staff College Jos, Plateau State Passed the Advanced Detective Course, among several other in-service courses and training at the Staff College.

CONFERENCES & MULTILATERAL ENGAGEMENTS

In addition to numerous conferences in Nigeria over the years, I also attended INTERPOL General Assembly Sessions in China, Turkey, India, Korea, Greece, Hungary, Morocco, Brazil, Germany, Italy and Cameroun. I also participated in several other INTERPOL conferences/ meetings across the globe, including regional and sub-regional ones, all of which widened and deepened my knowledge not only of national and international policing but also of international relations more generally.

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND

2009 -- 2010 University of Portsmouth Portsmouth, England Master of Science (MSc) in International Criminal Justice Systems 1980 -- 1983 Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Nigeria BSc (Hons) Geography 1979 -- 1980 School of Basic Studies (ABU) Zaria, Nigeria Pre-degree Programme 1975 -- 1979 Government Secondary School Obi, Nasarawa State West African School Certificate (WASC) 1968 -- 1974 Dunama Primary School Lafia, Nasarawa State Primary School Leaving Certificate

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL & ACADEMIC AWARDS

2018 Honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in International Relations from Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Enugu State 2015 Best Commissioner of Police in Community Policing in Nigeria

OTHER DISTINCTION/ LEADERSHIP EXPERIENCE

Government Secondary School Obi, Nasarawa State 1978 Sports Prefect

SKILLS & INTERESTS

IT Competence, Team Work, Competent in French, Health & Safety, Nature, International Affairs, Socialising, Squash and Badminton.