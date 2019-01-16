16 January 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Explosions, Gunfire as Officers Engage Suspected Attackers

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Nation Media Group
At least 50 more people have been rescued from the Dusit Hotel complex by security officers on Wednesday, January 15, 2019.
By Collins Omulo

Explosions and heavy gunfire heard as security officers engage suspected terrorists on Wednesday morning inside Grosvenor Hotel in the Dusit office complex.

This comes after more than 50 survivors of the attack were successfully rescued and reunited with families who had been camping outside for more than 10 hours.

Most of the rescued were hiding on the first floor of the building under tables, chairs and in the washrooms.

According to accounts by the survivors, the security officers reached them at about 4am, identified themselves and escorted them out.

At least four ambulances were seen leaving the compound with the injured.

