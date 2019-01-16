Nigeria: #BBNaija Returns With Season 4, to Hold in Nigeria

Africa's popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), is set to return for a fourth season with the producers of the show revealing that the Big Brother House will be located in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr John Ugbe disclosed this at a media briefing held in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, auditions for the show will hold on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 in eight locations across Nigeria, an increase from previous editions.

He listed the locations as: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, Ibadan, Benin and Enugu.

Ugbe added that Nigeria's number one betting website, Bet9ja, had been announced as headline sponsors of the new season.

"This fourth season promises to be even bigger than previous editions and underscores MultiChoice's position as the biggest investor and driver of entertainment content on the continent".

"The reality TV show which follows the format of the international Big Brother franchise is known to bring excitement and entertainment to fans and viewers across the continent.

"It will house strangers over a period of three months who will contest against each other in a battle of wits for the ultimate prize," he said.

He said that since its maiden edition in 2006, the Big Brother Naija reality TV show had produced some of the country's biggest pop culture influencers and celebrities.

They include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Katung Aduwak, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Ejeba and Uriel Oputa and mostly recently Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre and Cynthia "Cee-C" Nwadiora.

He said that as regards challenges faced, there was nothing anticipated that MultiChoice cannot overcome with its zeal to give its best to its viewers.

Ugbe said that they would always follow best standards as regards security, making sure that the housemates and contents are secured.

He said that specific locations and times for the auditions in February would be announced subsequently.

Also speaking, Bet9ja's Chief Executive Officer, Ayo Ojuroye said: "As the leading gaming company in Nigeria, we believe in changing lives.

Ojuroye was represented by the Senior Marketing Manager, Bet9ja, Mr Olufemi Osobajo.

He said that this singular attribute coupled with the zeal and passion attributed to the Big Brother Naija platform aligns with Bet9ja's core values and they were honoured by the opportunity to headline this year's edition.

"Bet9ja will continue to support programmes that will connect more young Nigerians to their dreams," he said.