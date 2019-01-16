Nigeria: Ebonyi Police Nab 'Serial Killer', Rescue Abducted Children

The police in Ebonyi State on Tuesday said it had arrested a couple who allegedly specialise in "killing women and selling babies."

The police also announced it has successfully rescued three of the 'stolen' children sold by the couple, identified as Lucky and Onyinyechi Godwin, including their biological son, Emmanuel.

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Mr Godwin, according to the police commissioner, usually changes his real name to lure unsuspecting mothers, then kills them and kidnaps their babies which he sells.

The police also claimed he killed a lady at Crown Garden Hotel along Afikpo road Abakaliki.

The lady, whose name is yet to be ascertained, lodged in the hotel with the suspect who then allegedly stabbed her to death.

He thereafter stole the two-year-old child of the deceased and escaped. The lady's decomposing body was found days after the murder.

The commissioner said Mr Godwin also attempted to murder a heavily pregnant woman, Chisom Ugwu by stabbing her in a bush behind Girls' High School Azuiyikowu in Abakaliki. He also reportedly stole her two-year-old baby.

The suspects have confessed to the crime, the police added.

"Mr Godwin narrated how he stabbed the pregnant woman. He also admitted that he was responsible for the murder of the lady found at Crown garden hotel.

"He said he was assisted by the hotel gateman, Monday Onwe, who gave him a knife. He said he rewarded him with N30, 000.

"The suspects further confessed that he and his wife Onyinyechi Godwin have also sold their first son Emmanuel Godwin to one Dr. Arthur Ugo, the owner of AVON hospital Iguruata Rivers State, at the cost of N200,000. Efforts are on top gear to arrest the said Arthur Ugo," the commissioner said. Other Arrests

According to the police, on January 3 at about 9:30 pm, it received a distress call that 10 suspected armed robbers were operating along Amasiri Oso Edda Expressway in Afikpo South LGA.

He said the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) "immediately moved to the scene and confronted the bandits."

Two of them were shot and later died via wounds sustained.

The official also announced that a fake soldier, Moris Mbam, was arrested by the command's operatives on January 11.

He explained that the suspect was arrested while attempting to withdraw proceeds from "his exploits" adding that the suspect is "in the habit of extorting money and goods from innocent citizens under the guise of being a soldier of the Nigeria Army."