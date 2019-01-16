Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills 15 in Fresh Borno Attack

Maiduguri — Suspected Boko Haram insurgents were said to have killed 15 persons, including three soldiers in an attack on Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State Monday night.

Local and humanitarian sources said many people fled their homes as the insurgents burnt several houses and a military base at Rann, the headquarters of Kala-Balge in the fringes of Cameroon.

"We lost 15 people, including 3 soldiers so far, some were found in the bush dead after they ran with gunshot wounds, the troops tried their best, but the insurgents outnumbered them.

"Many are unaccounted for because nobody could say whether they are alive or dead. We have received more troops on ground now. We are trying to appeal to people not to desert the town because the soldiers are here because of them," a local source said.

A humanitarian official also said: "Hundreds of the IDPs are already moving to Cameroon while a lot of them are relocating to Gamboru Ngala, the situation there is worrisome. Thousands of helpless civilians, mostly women and children, have started arriving Ngala IDP camp. Our rapid rescue teams have been overstretched. We are facing some tough moments."

The zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Saidu Minin, in a statement last night, confirmed the incident, but said four IDPs were "allegedly" killed.

Minin stated:"The military base was burnt by the terrorists. Locals and IDPs fled as the Islamist militants set fire to camps and shelters, aid workers in Maiduguri said colleagues in Rann blamed ISWAP for the raid and people fled towards Bulale on the Cameroon side of the border.

"Four IDPs were allegedly killed. Several shelters were burned. They also looted food supplies in the town. Humanitarian operations in Rann were scaled down in March last year after an attack which killed three aid workers."