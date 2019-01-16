Nigeria: Buhari Gives Marching Order to New IGP to End Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday ordered the new Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, to quickly bring on board joint operations that will rid the country of all forms of criminal activity.

The President's directive came hours after Adamu took over from Ibrahim Idris who retired as Inspector General of Police yesterday.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, on the latest bandit attacks in Gandi District of Rabah Local Government Council, Sokoto State, which reportedly claimed 30 people.

Buhari said that he was shocked and saddened by the latest violence which he described as "utterly evil, callous, reckless, thoughtless and reprehensible."

"The persistent killing of innocent and defenceless villagers by murderous thugs is unacceptable, and my administration is leaving no stone unturned to track down these mass murderers and bring them to justice," Buhari said.

The President has also approved meetings between security and Defence officials from Nigeria and neighbouring Niger Republic for joint operations that will sweep the forests.

President Buhari assured the people of Sokoto and other areas affected by banditry that his administration's commitment to security "remains undiminished" and that "efforts are being made to improve intelligence gathering and rapid emergency response strategies."

While consoling the families of the victims, President Buhari reassured the people that "criminals won't be allowed to hold the citizens to ransom and that poverty is no excuse for any group to take up arms against innocent people and kill them in cold blood."

The President said that he will ensure the murderers, who are already in police custody, are speedily prosecuted in order to send a clear message that nobody will get away with such heinous crimes.

President Buhari called on state and local governments to stop their holier-than-thou attitude and ensure the mass mobilization of all citizens to assist security agents, noting that security is everybody's business.