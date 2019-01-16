Nigeria: Buhari Launches Enhanced e-Passport

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday launched the new enhanced Electronic International Passport which has 10 years validity period and 64 pages.

The President was captured and after about an hour, he was issued with a new passport at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau and the Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede presented the new passport to the President.

Briefing State House Correspondents on the enhanced e-passport, Dambazau said the enhanced e-passport addresses the problem of identity theft and that it's in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirement.

He said plans have gone far to commence the production of passports in the country through the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting company to create employment, technology transfer, reduce the demand for foreign exchange and for security reasons.

Also speaking, Babandede said there are 25 differences between the old and the new e-passport.

He said a 32-page new passport with five years validity period goes for N25,000 in Nigeria and $130 abroad, a 64-page passport with validity period of five years goes for N30,000 in Nigeria and $150 abroad and that a 64-page passport with 10 years validity period goes for N70,000 in Nigeria and $230 abroad.

The Immigration boss who said the issuance of the new passport will commence next month, said," the old and new passport will work concurrently until they are gradually replaced."