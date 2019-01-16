Nigeria: My House Not Under EFCC Siege - CJN Onnoghen

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has debunked social media reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided his Abuja home.

Social media accounts had claimed that the CJN's residence has been raided by the EFCC with former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode and the spokesman of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Yinka Odumakin sharing comments on the development.

The spokesman of the CJN, Awassam Bassey on yesterday evening told reporters that there was no EFFC siege to the CJN's home.

A family friend of the CJN, who pleaded anonymity, also refuted the reports, saying "it is not true, his house is not under siege."

Also, the EFCC in a statement, through its acting spokesman, Tony Orilade, described the news as false.

"This is not only a figment of the imagination of the purveyor of the fake news, but an evil machination by the creator and carriers of the news aimed at creating anarchy in the country," he said.

"For the record, the EFCC never went to the house of the CJN for arrest neither was invitation extended to him.

"Several calls and short messages received all point to the fact that the brains behind the fake news had one thing in mind: to act as agent of destabilization. We would not give in to their plots."

EFCC vowed to file a libel suit against Fani-Kayode and Odumakin "without further delay."