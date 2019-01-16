South Africa: John Boyega to Produce Cape Flats Gangster Film

Photo: Shaun Swingler/GroundUp

Don Pinnock says that Cape Flats communities have little faith in the ability of the police to combat rampant gangsterism.

Cape Town — John Boyega will executive produce a film, God is Good, set on the Cape Flats in Cape Town and written and directed by first-time filmmaker Willem Grobler.

Willem Grobler was a co-writer on the 13-episode Afrikaans drama series Spoorloos that just concluded on M-Net's Afrikaans channel kykNET (DStv 144), with the British production company Bandit Country that will be producing the movie.

Deadline reports that the film, in English, will follow a reformed gangster that have become a pastor and a volatile detective who cross paths after a brutal act of violence. This leads them to a collission course with a heinous gangster boss. God is Good plans to start filming around autumn.

Boyega told the publication that God is Good is "a powerful and important story that explores themes of fathers and fatherhood, toxic masculinity, race and faith in a community that has become trapped in an unending cycle of violence and racial oppression, and where sometimes it seems for men that violence is the only way of achieving power".

"Willem has written a superb screenplay and we are looking forward to working with him to realise the vision behind it."

God is Good will have an accompanying soundtrack that will include songs from various artists across the African continent, that will be done through John Boyega's new record label, UpperRoom Records.

Source: Channel24 Movies