South Africa: More School Racism Claims - Parents Protest Outside Klerksdorp School, Call for Help From Motshekga

Racism allegations have surfaced at yet another North West school, requiring the intervention of North West Education MEC Sello Lehari.

On Monday, hundreds of parents protested outside Hoërskool Stilfontein in Klerksdorp after black pupils alleged that white pupils were progressed even though they had failed.

Lehari announced on Tuesday that he had established a task team, led by Dr Felleng Bungane - a chief education specialist in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district - to investigate the allegations.

"The committee should be free and fair when dealing with the investigations. The committee should do the investigations not for the specific individual, but for the school as a whole," Lehari said in a statement.

The outcomes of the investigations will be communicated on Friday.

More disruptions

Meanwhile, parents have threatened to disrupt learning even further if their children are not promoted.

Those who spoke to News24 on Tuesday, accused the school of being racist and said their children were called derogatory terms, including the k-word.

They also complained that 66 black pupils were deliberately failed.

Gadifele Motlhotlho said her daughter was brilliant and had never failed before.

She said when she went to the school last week to ask for her daughter's answer sheet to be reviewed, a male teacher called her a baboon and used the k-word.

"I have since laid charges against the teacher last week. I am surprised why the man has not been arrested. He was in school today (Tuesday) working. White people in this town think they are more human than us.

"Lehari has failed us as parents. He is afraid of white people. He came to the school on Tuesday and wanted to convince us that we must accept that our children have failed. We have tried to explain to him how our children are being treated and he has not acted," she said.

The parents requested that the Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga intervene.

Absent

School reports that News24 saw revealed that some pupils were absent for more than 30 days each term.

Those, who could not be identified, claimed teachers marked them absent when they went to the bathroom or when they didn't carry their timetables to school.

"You drop a pen down while a teacher is teaching, you are punished by being marked absent. You arrive late at school, you are marked absent. You don't bring your timetable to school, you are also marked absent despite your presence in the school.

"Black children are not allowed to go to the toilet when teachers are teaching. If you go out, you are marked absent," said a Grade 10 pupil.

Nthabiseng Morake claimed that her daughter was repeating Grade 11 for the third time.

"It is shocking that my daughter is forced to repeat the same class three times, which is against learning policies. The school has failed to provide me with proof that my daughter had indeed failed last year.

"Instead, I was told, whether I accept that she has failed or not, there is nothing that will change and she will repeat her class. I want her to be progressed to Grade 12 like other white children," she said.

Source: News24