South Africa: Deadly Zim Fuel Protests - Dirco 'Confident' Zim Govt Will 'Resolve Situation'

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is "confident that the measures being taken by the Zimbabwean government will resolve the situation" as protests over fuel prices continue.

Consultations were taking place between diplomats and the SA government was "monitoring the situation", department spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Zimbabwean military helicopter fired tear gas at demonstrators in the capital on the second day of deadly protests, AP reported.

This comes after the government more than doubled the price of fuel over the weekend, announcing a price of $3.11 (R42.96) per litre for diesel, and $3.33 (R45.97) per litre for gasoline.

The increase resulted in the country's biggest protest since last year's post-election violence.

Social media platforms have been disabled, AP reported, while businesses and schools have been shut down.

Public transport also came to a standstill in most parts of the country.

Five people were killed in Monday's protests during which security forces opened fire on crowds, according to the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights.

Another human rights group said 26 people suffered gunshot wounds and that some were afraid to go to hospitals for fear of arrest or assault, AP reported.

Source: News24