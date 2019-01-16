Nigeria: North-East APC Dreams Victory As Gwamna Fulfills Promise to Buhari

Gombe — Minister for Environment, Alhaji Sulaiman Hassan, has assured President Muhammadu Buhari that Gombe electorate would overwhelm him with their support and vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

Hassan, who conveyed the assurances in Kaltungo town of Kaltungo Local Government Area of the state during the flag-off of APC state campaign, expressed optimism that APC would sweep all the positions at all levels through fair and credible election.

He said: "The crowd you have seen is the true reflection of what will be obtainable at the general election.

Gombe is now home for APC, because we have seen, felt and touched the developmental projects and achievements recorded by the present government; therefore, we are all going to vote for APC."

That assurance came just as a chieftain of the party, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, donated a Marcopolo luxury bus to enhance campaigns for President Buhari and the party's gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, in the forthcoming polls.

While fielding questions from journalists shortly after the handing over of the bus, Gwamna said the donation was informed by his pledge to ensure that President Buhari and Inuwa win the elections.

The APC bigwig had on October 2, 2018, promised to support the re-election of Buhari and ensure victory for Yahaya in the state.

He explained that the fight against corruption, prudent management of the resources of Nigeria and the repositioning of Nigeria on the diplomatic map in good light are some of the attributes that endear APC presidential candidate to anyone that loves Nigeria.

Gwamna stated: "I am donating this, bus not because I want anything back, but because I have special interest in the wellbeing of Nigerians and to also show to the world that I am a man of my word. I promised to work for President Buhari and Alhaji Inuwa; this is the fulfillment of that promise and there is no going back. APC is our party and victory must be collectively sought. I am only contributing my quota for a cause I strongly believe in but it is for the interest of Nigerians, especially the people of Gombe State."

He remarked that the present APC administration has taken the fight against corruption to the looters, saved over $43 billion as foreign reserve, which is projected to hit $60 billion in 2019 because the president is honest.

While stressing that the reserve was expected to drop in view of the forthcoming election, he said there was an unusual change in that regard adding, "Today, our rating at the international level in terms of diplomatic relationship has tremendously improved because of the transparency of the president and the APC led-administration."

On speculations that he has been promised a ministerial appointment from Buhari after election, Gwamna declared: "Timing is key in politics and the time at hand is to work for President Buhari and Inuwa's victory. I am very much focused on that for now. Like we do say in politics, when the time comes for that we will cross the bridge but for now campaign for APC at all levels is my agenda. I am not only donating the bus alone, I have also donated my entire political structure and supporters to APC."

In his remarks, the APC governorship candidate, Yahaya, said Gombe people and especially Gombe South have suffered greatly in the hands of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and have rejected the party, noting, "That is why they have come out in their numbers to show their loyalty and support for APC."