Angola and UAE Sign Energy and Waters Agreement

Abu Dhabi — The authorities of Angola and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last Monday signed three agreements in the domain of production, transportation and supply of electric power and drinkable water.

The memoranda of understanding were signed by the Angolan minister of Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges, and UAE's Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) being attended by the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

The minister said that the agreement aims at the construction of a power production central in the Angolan eastern province of Moxico, as well as an electrical system to inter-connect the country's eastern region.

The agreement also includes the implementation of a desalination system in the Angolan coastal region with a view to improving the supply of potable water to the citizens, through the utilisation of low-coast quality technique.

João Baptista Borges informed that there is also a possibility of investment in renewable energies, in case the ongoing studies on the issue recommend it.

The minister disclosed that Angola, in its capacity as a full member of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), wants to build in the coming five years at least 600 megawatts of solar parks, with the involvement of foreign investment.

As regards this issue, ANGOP has learnt that Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has guaranteed 200 to 300 million dollars funding for the aforementioned project.

The UAE official said he hopes Angola is counting on making use of his country's experience, with emphasis on the desalination system whose taking off is depending on a viability study that should be concluded this year.