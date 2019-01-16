16 January 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: The Attack is Over - Kenyatta

Police rescue people from the Dusit hotel complex on January 15, 2019 following an attack by suspected terrorists.

All terrorists who stormed Dusit office park in Nairobi on Tuesday have been killed, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Wednesday.

