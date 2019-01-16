All terrorists who stormed Dusit office park in Nairobi on Tuesday have been killed, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Wednesday.
Kenya: The Attack is Over - Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address the nation over the terror attack that took place at the dusitD2 Complex… Read more »
