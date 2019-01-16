Namibia: Free Education a Burden - Principals

EXTRAMURAL activities and school tours have become a luxury, some public school principals say, adding that free education has presented more problems than solutions to them.

Last week, education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa said parents should not leave the financial responsibility of schools up to the administration, but should contribute, despite the introduction of free education.

The school principal of Emma Hoogenhout Primary School in Windhoek, Isabella Beukes, last week told The Namibian that her school's infrastructure has especially been affected by the free education decision, and predicted that this year could be especially worse.

"We don't have money to pay for the upkeep of the school, and this will affect both the teachers and pupils in the long-term," she said.

Beukes added that a lot of parents blamed the teachers if their children did not have the necessary stationery at school. Some parents then expect everything to run smoothly at the school without contributing anything financially to help keep the school afloat.

"Some parents assist us, so we cannot put all the parents under one umbrella because a lot of parents do try to assist the school," she observed.

Beukes said fundraising efforts had been some of the school's main drivers ever since free education was introduced.

The teachers at her school also complain a lot about the fact that the government is not always on time with the payment of their salaries every month.

"They have families, and they have to pay for transport, so it's quite a struggle," Beukes stressed.

The school is also faced with over-crowded classrooms.

"It is disheartening when we have to tell parents that there is no space for their children," the school principal said.

She added that the free education policy would cause more problems in future.

"Schools will be forced to cut finances even more, which could ultimately lead to the closure of some schools," Beukes said.

A board member of the Putwavanga Secondary School at Opuwo, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said his school was initially optimistic when free education was first introduced.

"We thought that the government would be able to pay the money in, and things would run even smoother than in the past," he noted.

However, the situation has become dire because the money is usually deposited late, or does not come in at all.

"We have budgeted for things that were needed for January 2019, but the money will only come in May or June. How are we supposed to operate like this?" he asked.

The school is also faced with over-crowded classrooms, as parents have been taking advantage of the free education policy to bring all their children to school, he said, adding that the school could not accommodate all the children as each classroom has already between 40 and 45 pupils.

"The teachers also budget a certain amount for every year, and if we decide to overspend, then we will be forced into a situation where we will have no money for a period, and we are trying to avoid that," he explained.

The school now has to force pupils and teachers to contribute money for the school to buy supplies for every new year.

"I can assure you that free education will be gone after three years, and parents will have to start paying again," he stated.

Furthermore, his school had to cut out all extramural activities as there are simply no funds for such.

"We cannot even take the pupils on educational tours," he lamented.

He said the Putwavanga Secondary School also had not received any textbooks since the new curriculum was introduced.

The principal of the Nduwila Primary School in the Oshikoto region, Elizabeth Phillemon, said because of free education, her classrooms have become overcrowded.

Likewise, the government does not allocate money on time, and some pupils are even dropping out in the middle of trimesters to re-enrol at other schools.

"We don't have enough textbooks, stationery and cleaning materials," Phillemon said.

She added that schools are restricted from using their budgets as desired as they have to adhere to the guidelines.

Omaheke regional education director, Peka Semba, said free education was constitutional, and "not something that has been grabbed from the air".

"The funds that are available are simply not adequate to cater for this new policy," Semba said.

"And that is why we are saying that as a ministry, wherever parents can contribute, they should contribute to meet the government half-way," he added.

Semba advised that if parents can buy books for their children, then they should buy the books. "Because even though education is free, it does not mean that parents should leave it up to the schools to provide all the necessities for their children," he argued.

A spokesperson for the ministry of education, Johanna Absalom, said parents and guardians of pupils who would like to make voluntary contributions to schools are free and permitted to do so.