Sudan: Herders Kill, Abduct Farmers in North Darfur

Kutum / Nyala — A shooting by herders on farmers in North Darfur caused the death of one of them on Sunday. Two people have been abducted. A man was killed during an armed robbery in Nyala.

The incident took place in Sani village, north of Kutum. Herders trespassed with their livestock on the farms at Sani and when the farmers tried to chase the animals off their fields, armed men in three vehicles mounted with machine guns arrived at the scene.

The group was reportedly led by a man named Abdallah Karim, witnesses told Radio Dabanga.

Bashir Suleiman was shot dead on the spot, while Ahmed Ibrahim and Babikir Ahmed sustained injuries. Farmers Babikir Adam and Mohamed Osman have been abducted and their whereabouts are unknown.

Nyala

Saleh Adam was killed, and three others were wounded, in an armed robbery on a commercial vehicle in South Darfur on Sunday. They were on their way from Nyala to Rokoro in Central Darfur when the robbers fired bullets at them and stopped their vehicle.