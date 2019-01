Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

Police rescue people from the Dusit hotel complex on January 15, 2019 following an attack by suspected terrorists.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said 14 people were killed in the terrorist attack at the dusitD2 complex.

President Kenyatta who spoke Wednesday at State House, Nairobi said the security operation was over “after all the terrorists were eliminated.”

“I can confirm that the security operation is over and all the terrorists have been eliminated. 14 people have died. We are grieving as a country this morning,” President Kenyatta said.

He added that 700 people were rescued from the complex.