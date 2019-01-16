Sudan: Parliament Speaker Meets Delegation of Turkish MPs

Khartoum — The Speaker of National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, Monday met with a delegation of Turkish parliamentarians, led by the head of the Turkish Parliament's External Relations Committee.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Relations Committee Dr Mohamed Mukhtar.

The meeting reviewed the history of relations between Sudan and Turkey ,the role of parliamentary diplomacy in boosting the relations between the two countries as well as the available opportunities for cementing the bilateral cooperation and coordination at the regional and international forums.

Professor Omer has called ton he two sides to take into account the historical, political and economic considerations ithrough the joint technical committee's meetings and to come out with a joint vision on pushing further the existing relations for the two countries.