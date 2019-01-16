15 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kibir Chairs Meeting of Railways

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, chaired Tuesday at the Republican Palace a special meeting on the railways I Sudan as part of the concern given by the state for enhancing the different transport services.

In a press statement, the Minister of Transport and Physical Development, Hatim Al-Sir, said that the meeting has discussed execution of Abu-Jabra - Nyala railway line at the length of 220 kilometers and got informed on the impediments facing the implementation of this project and ways to surpass them.

He said that the state will press ahead in implementing the development projects according to the plans, referring to the advantages of the railways.

He pointed to importance of the railway that will link Port-Sudan harbor with the neighboring West African countries, indicating that this railway line will provide labor and revive the national economy.

