15 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Al-Dirdiri Receives Russian Ambassador

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, received in his office Tuesday the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Russia.

The meeting has discussed the bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual concern.

