Sudan: Joint Talks Between Sudanese and Turkish Parliaments

Khartoum — The National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee which is chaired by Dr Mohamed Al-Mukhtar, held talks with the Visiting Turkish parliamentary delegation led by Ambassador Volkan Bozkir, Chair of the Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.

The meeting reviewed role of parliaments in the two countries and bases of legislation and monitoring.

Dr Al-Mukhtar reviewed role of national dialogue and support of parties, political forces and armed movements to the national dialogue, pointing out that implementation of the national dialogue outcome is obligatory.

The two sides agreed upon implementation of agreements signed between the two parliaments.

In the same context , the Turkish delegation held meeting with he Sudanese-Turkish Friendship Committee , which is chaired by Dr Amin Hassan Omer , and assured necessity of boosting the parliamentary and people's diplomatic work.