15 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Joint Talks Between Sudanese and Turkish Parliaments

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee which is chaired by Dr Mohamed Al-Mukhtar, held talks with the Visiting Turkish parliamentary delegation led by Ambassador Volkan Bozkir, Chair of the Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.

The meeting reviewed role of parliaments in the two countries and bases of legislation and monitoring.

Dr Al-Mukhtar reviewed role of national dialogue and support of parties, political forces and armed movements to the national dialogue, pointing out that implementation of the national dialogue outcome is obligatory.

The two sides agreed upon implementation of agreements signed between the two parliaments.

In the same context , the Turkish delegation held meeting with he Sudanese-Turkish Friendship Committee , which is chaired by Dr Amin Hassan Omer , and assured necessity of boosting the parliamentary and people's diplomatic work.

Sudan

With Ethiopia's Border Now Open, Why Are Eritreans Still Fleeing to Sudan?

Despite huge regional shifts, Eritreans continue to flee through Sudan, aided by resilient and flexible people-smuggling… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.