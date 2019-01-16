15 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kibir Directs Wali of Kassala State to Pay Attention to People's Living

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, has directed Kassala State to give concern to the people living, control markets, and provide the necessary needs for the citizens and fuel for completion of harvesting operations in the state.

The Vice - President has got acquainted, during meeting at the Republican Palace Monday with Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Adam Jamaa, with the overall security, political and executive situations, besides arrangements made for coming visit of the President of the Republic to Kassala State.

The Wali of Kassala State underscored in a press statement stability of security situations in Kassala State, indicating that the meeting also discussed progress of the school year.

