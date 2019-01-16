South Africa: Black Coffee Proves It's Never Too Late to Go Back to School

Photo: Black Coffee/Instagram

Black Coffee returns to school.

Blog

Cape Town — Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as DJ Black Coffee, has proven that you are never too old nor too successful to go back to school.

The 42-year-old popular DJ was forced to drop out-of-school as he wanted to make ends meet and take care of his family.

But now, Black Coffee has revealed his plans to back to school to study interior design, saying he was inspired by his son who just matriculated.

He took to Instagram to share the great news; "dropped out of School to take care of myself then my Family, seeing my 1st born son finishing high school, getting ready for University and everything else he has achieved as a young man has filled my heart with so much joy and gratitude now I can go back to studying this year….not sure how I'll manage with the touring ahead but I'll give it my best shot. Here's to filling my cup."

Black Coffee promised to try and balance his work and studies with his busy schedule.

The award-winning DJ has achieved so much success in the music industry, collecting many accolades all around the world, definitely a force to be reckoned with. The world can't wait to see DJ Black Coffee the interior designer.