Sierra Leone: Premier League Clubs Still Battling With Registration As Deadline Elapses

Sierra Leone Premier League clubs are still battling to complete their registration ahead of the commencement of the country's highest football league scheduled to kick-start on January 27, 2019.

Earlier, the Premier League Board stipulated January 10th, 2019,as the registration deadline date but since the said date elapsed, only six of the 13 clubs have been able to beat the deadline.

According to Alhaji Komba, the Media and Communications Officer of the Sierra Leone Premier League Board, they were aware of a few issues in the area of registration of the clubs as companies.

He expressed hope that the remaining clubs will complete all their paperwork before the ball start to roll.

Aside from the club's registration, the Premier League Board communication man further revealed that they planned to meet with match officials, football heroes and the media.

He said: "As a board, we are working tirelessly to ensure we get everything in place before the kick-start date as we want to see that this very league is an effective and efficient one."