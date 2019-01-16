Sierra Leone: Sexual Penetration - Police Testifies Against Military Colonel

As the preliminary investigation of an alleged sexual penetration of a 14-year-old girl progresses in the Freetown Magistrates'Court No.1, Police Sergeant 1048 Alimamy Kamara, has testified on how he investigated the said matter.

The accused, Colonel Musa Brima Bangura, 47, was charged to court on a count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No. 12 of 2012.

Section 19 of the Act stipulates that, 'a person who engages in an act of sexual penetration with a child commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding fifteen years.

Testifying before Magistrate Santigie Ibrahim Sorie Bangura, the Sergeant recalled on Monday, 20th July, 2018, while on duty at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, when the accused and a case file from Adonkia Police Station were handed over to him for further investigation.

He said the case file contained an endorsement medical report form and written statements.

He told the court that on 22nd August, 2018, together with his colleague, obtained statement from the accused and charged the accused to court on 31st December 2018 with the offence of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No. 12 of 2012.

Meanwhile, the prosecution had now led three witnesses in the preliminary investigations.

The matter continues.