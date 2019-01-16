Angola: Train Strike Causes Disruptions to Commuters

Luanda — Empty stations and hundreds of passengers in search of an alternative transport is the situation prevailing since Monday as a result of the strike of the Luanda Railway?s workers.

With the shutdown of services for an indefinite period, the usual users of the Luanda Railways services are facing difficulties to get around, with the main alternative being buses and taxis.

The strike was called by the railway workers' union, due to lack of consensus with the employer in the discussion of the 19 demands.

The strikers demand, among other conditions, a salary increase by 80 percent, food allowance, transportation among others.

The director CFL press officer, Augusto Osório, announced that the employer is open to dialogue and that some of the striker's demands have already been met.

Regarding the 80 percent increase in salary, one by workers said there is financial inability of the company to meet this requirement.

The CFL has available 17 trains a day, but by force of the strike they were reduced to two to guarantee the minimum services, being one in the morning and another in the afternoon.