Angola: Luanda Railways Reiterates Incapacity to Raise Wages

Luanda — The CEO of Luanda Railways (CFL), Júlio Bango Joaquim, reaffirmed on Monday, the company?s incapacity to raise at 80% the salary of the employees as demanded by the trade union.

The company's official, who was speaking in a conference regarding the strike started Monday, said the firm levies 36 million kwanza monthly, so a salary raise in the percentage demanded by the strikers, would be impossible to meet.

In addition, he said the firm has 102 million kwanza of subvention, underscoring that the raise demanded by the workers, would entail it to spend 95 million kwanza to provide the monthly salaries of 960 employees.

However, added the CEO, the CFL has also another mandatory charges, such as the maintenance of the trains and expenses with fuel.

In the meantime, he said, several social problems contained in the strike demands have already been sorted out, lacking only one point out of 19 to be surpassed, which is the payment raise.

While discussions with strikers are stalled, the ongoing strike started on Monday, may cause 927,500 kwanza /day loss to CFL.