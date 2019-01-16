Eritrea: Successful Measles and Rubella Vaccination

Barentu — At an assessment meeting conducted in Barentu on 13 January it was reported that successful measles and rubella vaccination and Vitamin A distribution was conducted in the Gash Barka region through strong participation of the public and stakeholders. The vaccination program was conducted from 21 to 30 November 2018.

Mr. Berhane Abraha, head of Community and Family Health in the region, said that owing to the commendable cooperation on the part of the sub-zonal administrators and other stakeholders as well as health practitioners the program was successful by 98%.

The heads of the Ministry of Health branches in the sub-zones indicated that despite the transportation and information challenges encountered the role of the sub-zonal administration was vital in the successful implementation of the program.

The head of the National Vaccination Program at the Ministry of Health, Mr. Tedros Yidego said that important experience has been gained for the successful implementation of the other vaccination programs that will be conducted in 2019.

Indicating that the success of the program was the result of the integrated effort of all stakeholders, Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Gash Barka region, called for integrated participation of all concerned institutions and the public for the success of charted out environmental sanitation activities.