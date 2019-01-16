15 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: UAE - Angolan President Interacts With Policy Makers in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, interacted on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), with policy makers, ministers, ambassadors and experts of several countries, on issues related to sustainable development in the world.

The Angolan statesman, who is Abu Dhabi at the invitation of the local authorities to take part in the annually held meeting dubbed "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW)".

The ADSW is a global meeting point for advancing the world's sustainable development ideals and a catalyst for knowledge transfer, collaboration, implementing strategies, and delivering solutions that overcome pressing challenges to sustainable development.

On the fringes of the event, the Angolan President also attended the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

