Gambia: Caliph General of Medina Serigne Mass Pays Courtesy Call On President Barrow

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow on Tuesday received in audience the Caliph General and senior eminent members of the Mass Kah brotherhood at the State House in Banjul.

Members of the religious movement from the renowned Medina Serigne Mass Kah village in the North Bank Region, who were accompanied by the Imam Ratib of the city of Banjul, visited the presidency to pay a courtesy call on the president as well as offer prayers for him, the first family, and the country at large.

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow in his welcoming remarks expressed gratitude to the delegation for taking the initiative to visit the presidency. He emphasized that the country needs prayers as the experience of 2016 political crisis teaches that The Gambia could not have emerged out of it in peace without prayers and support of the religious leaders.

The President renewed his commitment to leave behind a good legacy in The Gambia, stressing that he would remain steadfast in meeting the expectations of the voters and the population in general.

The Imam Ratib of the city of Banjul, Cherno Alieu Mass Kah, also a naïve of Medina Mass Kah spoke on behalf of the delegation called for preaching peace and stability in the country.

"Our role as Islamic leaders is to be steadfast in praying for the country, its people and its leader. This is complementary to that of government in forging social cohesion, preaching peace and national unity," said Imam Ratib in his remarks.