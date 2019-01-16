Angola: Minister Wants Rigorous Education

Saurimo — The minister of Education, Maria Cândida Teixeira, expects from the new teachers joining the public system, contracted through a public recruitment process held in 2018, more responsibility and rigour in the process of teaching.

The minister made such statement last Monday in Saurimo City, eastern Lunda Sul Province.

The government official launched this challenge when she visited the centres where the new teachers are being upgraded and stressed that teachers should be the main pillars of the country's development process, through their training quality.

She stressed that they have the task of training competent and qualified labour market cadres, who will help in the country's development process.

Maria Cândida Teixeira warned that teachers who do not adapt to the current challenges of the sector, especially in primary education, should be replaced.

She appealed to new teachers to show a spirit of humility and share knowledge and other values with older teachers, so as ??to succeed in their mission.

In the province of Lunda Sul more than 1,000 new teachers were identified and inserted in the Education sector, through the public competition held in 2018.

The minister has been since Saturday in the province of Lunda Sul to preside over the closing ceremony of the 9th edition of the national school games that took place in Saurimo, since the 5th of this month.