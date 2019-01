Luanda — Public and private higher education institutions have available 154,023 vacancies for applicants to attend various courses in the current school year.

ANGOP has learnt that there has been an increase of 5,605 vacancies available for this year, if compared to the figure recorded last year.

Public institutions, which total 10 all over the country, have available 126,186 vacancies.

The higher education system also gained more than 104 courses in 15 private institutions this year.