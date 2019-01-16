South Africa: Jabra Connects With Sunshine Ladies Tour

Johannesburg — The Sunshine Ladies Tour announced on Tuesday a new event set to debut on the 2019 schedule.

The inaugural Jabra Ladies Classic will not only bring down the curtain on the sixth season at Glendower Golf Club from March 20-22 , but there is a lot to look forward to for the first champion.

"We are delighted to partner with Jabra in what promises to be a sensational season-finale," said Sunshine Tour Chief Executive Selwyn Nathan .

"Jabra is associated with the Ladies European Tour (LET) and Ladies European Tour Access Series (LETAS) through the Jabra Ladies Open and is now proudly associated with the Sunshine Ladies Tour as a partner for 2019.

"The Jabra Ladies Classic will carry a purse of R200 000 and comes with a very exciting incentive for the winner. The 2019 champion will be granted a spot in the Jabra Ladies Open, which last year became the first dual-ranking event between the LET and LETAS.

"The Jabra Ladies Open, hosted at the famous Evian Resort Golf Club in France since 2016, is the only European qualifying tournament for the Evian Championship, the second biggest Major of the season. The Jabra Ladies Open winner and the runner-up will be both be granted spots in this Major. The champion will also earn her place in the AIG Women's British Open, as well as a full category on the LET for the next season."

Should the 2019 Jabra Ladies Classic champion already be exempt for the Jabra Ladies Open, the spot will go to the first available player not exempt on the final leaderboard at the time of the Jabra Ladies Classic.

"Jabra has agreed to go down to the 20th spot," said Nathan. "This incredibly generous gesture will ensure that one of our rising stars will get the opportunity to gain valuable international experience. We are delighted to welcome Jabra to our stable of partners and we look forward to a very exciting end to what promises to be another memorable Sunshine Ladies Tour."

The 2019 Sunshine Ladies Tour launches on January 30 with eight events.

"The Jabra Ladies Classic follows the South African Women's Open, which will be co-sanctioned with the LET at Westlake Golf Club from March 14-16," Nathan said.

"By positioning the Jabra Ladies Classic at the end of the season, we hope to encourage the LET players to stay on in South Africa to ensure a competitive, international field for the season-finale.

"As one of the top ranked golf courses in South Africa, Glendower will provide the perfect setting for the Jabra Ladies Open and, of course, the final chase for the Property Order of Merit crown. The season-long points race reached a dramatic climax with Stacy Bregman sealing victory in the South African Women's Open last year and we anticipate another tightly run race this year."

