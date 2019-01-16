15 January 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Fan Dies After Balla Gaye's Victory

By Sulayman Bah

A fan is reported to have died in the immediate aftermath of the match featuring Balla Gaye and Modou Lo.

Soulaymane Diallo, a father-of-five, died of excitement in the streets of Medina immediately after the bout, according to reports.

The Lion of Guediawaye walloped Modou Lo in 19 seconds eight years ago in their first meeting before repeating the feat on Sunday this time in four minutes.

A finely shaped Modou Lo was tipped favourite going into the duel on the basis of consistency and rhythm, however Balla left million viewers gobsmacked when he did the unthinkable.

Whistle of start had the two swinging hands before Balla, as predicted, launched a long jab which left Modou Lo falling on sideways but quickly recovered to stand on his feet again.

Stupefied, the Rock of Energie Club began throwing all out blows with none landing on his opponent.

Then a grappling ensued as the former King of Arena peppered Modou Lo with successive blows, putting him at a tight corner little beneath him.

Looking for Lo's smalls, a thing he eventually got, Gaye grabbed Modou and knelt with one leg prior to exerting immense force on his adversary whose attempt to escape via the right flank was blocked.

Then against expectations, Balla lifted a humbled Modou Lo upside down sending him sprawling on the ground.

