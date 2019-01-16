Tanzanian Man in Court Over Impregnating His Standard Seven Blood Sister

Serengeti — A resident of Kibeyo in Serengeti District, Mr Gabriel Nyantori (25), appeared before the Serengeti Resident's Magistrate Court yesterday (Monday, January 15, 2019), facing two charges of incest and impregnating his blood sister.

Reading the charge sheet before the Principal Resident Magistrate Ismael Ngaile, Public Prosecutor, Mr Faru Mayengela said the suspect committed incest (the crime of having sexual intercourse with a parent, child, sibling, or grandchild) with his 16-year old blood sister.

He is also charged of impregnating his younger sister who is a Standard 7 pupil at Kibeyo Primary School.

Mr Mayengela told the court that the suspect allegedly committed the offences on April 30, 2018, at their Kibeyo home.

During interrogations, he said, the pupil named his blood elder brother as the one responsible for her pregnancy.

The suspect denied the claims and the case was adjourned to January 29, 2019 when it will come for testimony. The suspect has been taken to Remand Prison.