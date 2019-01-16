Liberia: 24k Liberians to Get Safe, Clean Water

At least 24,000 Liberians in five counties are expected to benefit from safe and clean drinking water in their various homes following a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Ministry of Public Works and The Last Well.

The Last well is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide access to safe-drinking water for the entire nation of Liberia, border to border, and offers the gospel to every community they serve, by 2020. They help neighbors across the world access clean water and the gospel, providing an opportunity for Christ-followers to be agents of change for those in the world with the greatest need.

According to the MOU, The Last Well will provide 30,000 filters that will be placed in homes enabling 24,000 Liberians have access to safe and clean drinking waters. Those Counties include Bong, Bomi, Rivercess, Lofa and Grand Gedeh respectively.

The organization is anticipating that by 2020, approximately 1.7 Liberians will have access to safe and clean drinking water. The organization according to the Senior Vice President, Liberia Operations, the filters will last for the next fifteen years ensuring that waterborne diseases are eliminated and eradicated.

According to Doc Lawson, it doesn't matter the source of the water because the filters eliminate and eradicate all waterborne diseases with ease. Doc Lawson said they want to reach out to people who are really in need of safe drinking water.

"Everyone should be in a 15-minute walking distance to access safe and clean drinking water. The Ministry of Health tested the filters and approved that they are 100% for our people in Liberia," he said.

During a demo of the filters at the well-attended signing ceremony, senior officials of the organization and the Liberian Government including Minister Mabutu Vlah Nyenpan drank the water that was purified from the filter to assure the public of its safety.

Making remarks, the Assistant Public Works Minister for Community Service, Bolton Dennis expressed cheerfulness for the MOU and the willingness of The Last Well to ensure that 24,000 Liberians in rural communities have access to safe and clean drinking water.

"According to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by 2030, all Liberians should have access to safe drinking water and if the people in rural communities don't have safe and clean drinking water, it means the Pro-Poor government has failed," Minister Dennis added.

Also, Minister Mabutu Vlah Nyenpan reminded guests attending the program that The Last Well was not a strange name in Liberia because it has been providing safe drinking for Liberians for the past ten years.

Minister Nyenpan said the MOU is a significant milestone for Liberians; especially those in rural Liberia, saying "the people of Liberia are hopeful and hope that more filters will arrive and we want to encourage you to continue to do more for Liberians."

"This is what the Pro-Poor government wants because some of our brothers and sisters die every day because they don't have access to safe and clean drinking water. Under this MOU, we have our own obligations and want to make it emphatically clear that these filters are not for sale. They are intended for our rural communities through the help of our donor community and they will be happy; as we will continue to work with you," Minister Nyenpan added.

The works Minister called on beneficiaries and others not to be skeptical of the filters; because they are safe and tested by the Ministry of Health for use in Liberia. He himself drank from demo of the filters during the program.

"This filter is clean and safe for human consumption. This will be a major relief to our people because we want to reach to the poorest of the poor," he concluded.