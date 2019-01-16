Liberia: LCC Frowns On UL Student Politics Suspension

The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has expressed serious observation and dismay over the suspension of student politics on the campuses of the University of Liberia.

The LCC said it was taken aback that the government under the administration of President George M. Weah will choose to suspend the practice of governance and public sector management which begins with student politics on the campuses of the University of Liberia at this time.

According to him, President Weah and all of his public officials who are now steering the affairs of the country enjoyed 12 years of criticism against past government, and therefore needs to accept criticism and be tolerant.

According to Bishop Kortu Brown, the way forward in solving the existing crisis and un-easiness between the UL administration and campus based political parties can only be solved through a peaceful dialogue.

According to the LCC boss the administration needs to begin the process of reconciliation by inviting the student community on a round table in order to trash out their differences.

The Liberian spiritual leader made the observation over the weekend when a local youth group honored him.