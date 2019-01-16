Liberia: Salary Disparities in AFL, Advocacy Group Alarms

A youth advocate, Shelton Duo, has alarmed over what he calls 'salary disparities between and amongst officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

According to Mr. Duo, he has received credible information from inside sources of the AFL that officers of the AFL with university degree were promised to receive improved salaries above their colleagues whose levels range from non-high school graduate and non-degree holders.

He disclosed that country to said system developed by the immediate former Defense Minister, Brownie Samukai, the policy is said to be selectively executed something he said has created mis-feelings amongst the gallant men and women of the AFL in Liberia.

The youth advocate is therefore calling on authorities of the AFL and Ministry of National Defense to act appropriately to avoid future embarrassment and crisis within the security sector.

Duo made the disclosure Monday January 14, 2019 when he appeared on a local radio station in Monrovia (Super FM 95.5).

Some callers who made their way on the show expressed frustration over the manner in and form in which officers of the AFL have and continue to be treated dating back from the administration of former Minister Samukai which led to some officers pre-maturely retiring from the force while there were also reports of some leaving the barrack to seek other means of survival.