Liberia: MoPW Gets Tough

Public Works Minister, Bobutu V. Nyepan, has frown at people constructing structures in urban areas without the approval of the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW).

Speaking when he appeared on the Super Morning Show (SMS) on ELBC, Monday, January 14, 2019, Minister Nyepan warned people who are in the constant habit of constructing structures within the zoning sector of the country without seeking approval from the MoPW through a certificate to desist.

Minister Nyepan told ELBC that zoning officers of the country will not relent in ensuring the enforcement of zoning laws in order to save the country and its people.

According to the MoPW boss the warning is meant to save government from paying unnecessary compensations to people who knowingly break the laws by constructing structures just anywhere in urban areas.

"The measure is meant to avoid future embarrassment," he noted on the SMS.