Liberia: Organized Chaos

What works well in Liberia? Is it the constitution that has been battered grotesquely by many officials including the Chief Executive specifically in the discharge of his obligations as enshrined in the organic law of the country as reflective in some of his embarrassing appointments with total reluctance to radically and robustly up hold his own declared ultimatum issued to his government officials regarding the business of asserts, liabilities and tax declaration now a flagrant fiasco as the 'faint' deadline has expired long since with promised action for against recalcitrant officials amounts to charade.

Again, is it the governance system that continues to mate consistent and controversial uproars and hullabaloos which portray mistrust and erode the fabrics of confidence and national cohesiveness in the realm of clear and open-hearted reconciliatory drive?

Is it on the political playing field where the current ruling Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC) in the unique 'iron jacket' of the Congress For Democratic Change (The CDC) that has vowed to sideline and marginalize anyone including biological relatives who will not cross over to obtain a full-blown membership status; and should also stand firm for an uphill battle as the 2023 presidential election inches.

Is it the electricity; water and sewer; rehabilitation and treatment facilities for the many roaming mentally sick and the piercing social problems emanating from the pathetic fate and condition of the known Zogoes deeply sinking in the proliferation of the uncontrollable drug culture negatively ruining most members of the generation he nation is depending on to take their respective positions as future leaders and successors to the helm of power and authority.

Is it the economy that is not only in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to the severe, ailing and very bad shape it is saddled with or the closure of several traditional business establishments moreover the rates on the foreign exchange market including the skyrocketing prices of commodities, education (private schools) and the report dropped in revenue collection already in an 'inherited broke country'.

Is it the rule of law where criminality refuses to the deterred or discouragingly nibbed; while corruption is successfully colonizing willpower from top to bottom; as organized chaos ranging from the alleged missing L$16bn; the greatly questionable US$25m mop up exercise; the nerve wrecking Eton and EBOMAF unexplained loan agreements coupled with amassing massive overnight properties.

When all is said and done, and at the heart of looming organized chaos one is inclined to wonder just what works well in Liberia.