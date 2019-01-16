Liberia: Veep Taylor Keen On Domestic Violence Bill

Liberia's Vice President, Chief Nyesuahkoko Jewel Howard Taylor, says the Domestic Violence Bill is dear to her heart for the second session of the 54th Legislature.

Madam Taylor said the issue of girls ignorantly being initiated into harmful traditional practices must stop.

According to her, they as women's rights advocates want to see a Liberia where girls who are of the age of consent (18 years and above) will willingly choose to be initiated into the Sande society without being harassed or forced against their will and below the age of knowledge of consent.

She made the assertions Monday, January 14, 2019 when she made a brief remark during the formal resumption of Legislative activities by members of the Legislature during their second session on Capitol Hill.

The Domestic Violence Bill is one of the key bills that concern women's rights advocates in Liberia was done with the Gender Parity Bill more than three years ago.

