15 January 2019

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: No Legislative Report From Maryland Lawmakers

Report from Maryland County says no single member of the county's Legislative caucus presented their 'Annual Legislative Report' to their constituents during the just ended constituency break in Liberia.

As per the rules of both houses of the Legislature in accordance with Article 34 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, members of the Legislature shall adjourn on the 31st of August each year and return to their respective constituents, make report to their constituents and resume the next sitting.

But report from Maryland says all five members of the county caucus failed to report to their respective districts and the county up to the day before the returning of members of the 54th Legislature to Capitol Building in Monrovia to commence the Second Session of that body.

Maryland County in Liberia is the home of the current Speaker of the Legislature who was once upon a bitter critic of the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

