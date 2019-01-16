15 January 2019

Liberia: KOCU Wants Rep. Hills Annual Legislative Report to the District

The leadership of the Kokoyah Citizens Union (KOCU) has noted with great concern the failure of Bong County District Number Representative, Albert Hills, Jr. present his first annual legislative report to the district.

Representative Albert B. Hills

District one in Bong County comprises of Kpaai Administrative District and Kokoyah Statutory District with more than 30 registered voters according to 2017 rooster of the National Elections Commission.

KOCU as an umbrella organization for all auxiliary groupings in the district said it sees the failure of the Bong County District Number one lawmaker to present his first Legislative Report to the people of Kokoyah and Kpaai as an affront and call on Rep. Hills to do the most honorable thing by making available his report to the district so that citizens of the district can understand how well he represented them during the first session of the 54th Legislature.

The statement was contained in a Press Statement released in Monrovia on Monday, January 14, 2019.

