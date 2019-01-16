Tanzanian Scholar Awarded for Supporting African Youth in Russia

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian scholar, born in Zanzibar Mohamed Mansour Nassor has been awarded a prize of honor for supporting and promoting African youth in Russia.

Mansour Nassor is pursuing a PhD in Economics at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia or famously known as Patrice Lumumba University and he is the President of the Association of African Students (ASSAFSTU) at the university.

He is considered as a young Tanzanian and an emerging leader in terms of diplomacy and international affairs. He was born in Zanzibar, Pemba in 1987.

"With great respect for me and for our country, I have been awarded the Prize for excellence in promoting African youths in Russia in terms of Academics, Education and Social Development from the African Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) known as Youth of Large Exploit (YOLE) at their event held in Moscow," he wrote on his Instagram page.

He becomes the first Tanzanian in history to hold a position as a president for African youths and students at Patrice Lumumba University since this university was established in 1960.

However, he has become second young East African figure after a Kenyan held the position before that.

Mr Mansour has gained influence from among young Tanzanian generation in media nationally and internationally. He has been an analyst in Economics, Politics, International Relations and Diplomacy on different local media like Azam TV, Channel ten, TBC, Clouds, Radio Uhuru fm. Bahari FM and on international media like BBC, DW and IRIB.

He also works as an author of articles as he has produced more than 25 articles on the Tanzanian greatest newspapers like Daily News and The Citizen together on the Russian journals and International SCOPUS journals.