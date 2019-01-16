Kenya: Uber Offers Free Rides to Hospitals for Blood Donors

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

Police rescue people from the Dusit hotel complex on January 15, 2019 following an attack by suspected terrorists.

Nairobi — Uber on Tuesday said it is offering free rides to and from selected hospitals for people who want to donate blood in the wake of a terror attack at 14 Riverside, Westlands.

In a statement, Uber said rides to and from Avenue, Kenyatta, Aga Khan and MP Shah hospitals will be free under its promotions tab.

"We stand ready to support the Nairobi community as we recover from this devastating act, and will be providing free rides to and from selected hospitals if you'd like to donate blood," read part of the statement.

Uber directed its users to select 'Payment' from the in-app Menu, "add Promo Code/Gift Code under promotions and enter the code NBODONATE and tap ADD."

The free rides offer will, however, end on midnight Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 60 people had been rescued at the 14 Riverside office complex which also houses DusitD2 hotel.