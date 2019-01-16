16 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: N2 Closed Following Truck Crash Between Albertinia and Riversdale

Tagged:

Related Topics

The N2 between Riversdale and Albertinia in the Western Cape was closed on Wednesday morning following a truck crash.

According to eyewitness reports on Twitter, two trucks collided head-on, blocking traffic in both directions.

At 06:35 on Wednesday, Western Cape police chief Kenny Africa told News24 that the drivers of the trucks were still stuck in their vehicles.

"We are awaiting the arrival of medical personnel to attend to the injured drivers. We are not sure if there are any passengers involved," Africa said.

"The road remains closed."

Motorists were urged to use alternative routes and to avoid the area.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.