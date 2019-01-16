South Africa: N2 Closed Following Truck Crash Between Albertinia and Riversdale

The N2 between Riversdale and Albertinia in the Western Cape was closed on Wednesday morning following a truck crash.

According to eyewitness reports on Twitter, two trucks collided head-on, blocking traffic in both directions.

At 06:35 on Wednesday, Western Cape police chief Kenny Africa told News24 that the drivers of the trucks were still stuck in their vehicles.

"We are awaiting the arrival of medical personnel to attend to the injured drivers. We are not sure if there are any passengers involved," Africa said.

"The road remains closed."

Motorists were urged to use alternative routes and to avoid the area.

