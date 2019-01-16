16 January 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Two Men Denied Bail for Possession of Four Elephant Tusks

By Lugeretzia Kooper

TWO men were denied bail in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court during their first appearance for possession of four elephant tusks on Monday.

Angolan national Paulus Johnson Renin (42) and Namibian Usupe Sema Dusken (21) were arrested on 11 January for allegedly trying to sell the four elephant tusks to an undercover police officer in the Lisauli area of the Zambezi region.

Their case was postponed to 22 January for further investigations, and pleas.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson Kisco Sitali told The Namibian yesterday that they received a tip-off from community members that the two suspects were in possession of four elephant tusks at a certain village in the Lisauli area.

"We then followed up on the tip-off, and one of our members went undercover and pretended to be a potential buyer. It is during the supposed transaction that we confirmed that the elephant tusks were in their possession, and immediately arrested them. The value of the tusks and where they originate from is still unknown," he added.

The duo appeared before magistrate Boyd Namushinga, while Astrid Hewicke represented the state.

